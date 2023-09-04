NEWS

Mitsotakis in Nicosia for trilateral summit

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is scheduled to visit Cyprus on Monday to participate in the Trilateral Summit involving Greece, Cyprus, and Israel, which will take place in Nicosia.

At 10 a.m., Mitsotakis will engage in a private meeting with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides.

Following that, at 10.35 a.m., he will have a private meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which will be followed by comprehensive discussions involving delegations from both countries.

Upon the summit’s conclusion, the leaders of the three countries will address the press and make official statements. [AMNA]

