President Sakellaropoulou addresses judicial seminar

The President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou attended on Monday the opening of the “Judicial Renaissance” seminar at the University of Athens, which is co-organized by the Council of State, the School of Law of the University of Athens, and the National Judicial College of the USA.

During her greeting, Sakellaropoulou underlined, among other things:

“Justice is attributed and develops in specific economic and political conditions. However, it cannot and should not be identified with them, especially with politics. Moreover, this is what the democratic principle and the separation of powers dictate.”

She also argued that “despite the differences of the two legal orders, their value proximity to the great and emblematic decisions of the US and Greek courts and their commitment to political liberalism is historically a given.” As she noted, “in this common code of values and beliefs lies not only the core of the correct administration of justice but more broadly the guarantee of the democratic and liberal character of our regime.”