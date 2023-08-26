NEWS

Evros: Arson suspects released

The first four of 13 migrants who are being prosecuted for attempted arson in Evros, northeastern Greece, despite being targeted by a local vigilante were released without restrictions on Saturday by a Thessaloniki court. 

The remaining nine are expected to enter a plea on Monday.

They have been accused of arson by three local men who locked them up in a trailer a few days after a major wildfire broke out in the area. 

The ringleader of the vigilantes decided to take the law into his own hands and forced the 13 migrants into a cage, recording the process on video and calling them “pieces.” He was helped by the two other suspects. All three are on house arrest pending their trial.

