Woman killed by train in Thessaloniki

A woman died on Monday morning after being hit by a commercial train near the Thessaloniki Police Headquarters in the area of Menemeni, state-run news agency AMNA reported.

The police is looking into the case while authorities are waiting for the train driver’s statement to determine he circumstances of the accident.

The IC53 train had set off from the new railway station in Thessaloniki heading to Athens. No passenger injuries have been reported.

According to Hellenic Trains, severe delays are expected to and from Thessaloniki because of the incident.

