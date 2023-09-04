NEWS

Three minors arrested after throwing bulky objects off a terrace in Moschato

Three minors, aged 15, 16, and 14, were arrested for damage to private property and complicit bodily harm in the late hours of August 31 by Greek police officers. 

The young individuals were at an abandoned building’s terrace, from which they threw objects, such as rocks, tiles, old air conditioners, and old televisions. The objects caused damage to a vehicle and a man who was injured on his leg. 

Police entered the building and arrested the three individuals, taking them to the Moschato-Tavros Police Department. 

Three of their legal guardians were also arrested for neglecting their supervision. 

