Volos nursing home evacuated after wing collapses; no injuries reported

A nursing home in Volos is being evacuated after a wing of the building collapsed as Storm Daniel continues to pound the region.

According to a board member of the nursing home, which accommodates 94 elderly residents, no one was in the affected wing when it collapsed after an adjacent river burst its banks.

Efthimis Zingiridis said the entire building is now being evacuated as a precautionary measure.

“One of our wings has collapsed; the nursing home has five wings. Staff had already evacuated that ward as a precaution. Now we want to evacuate the rest of the building as a precaution, but we will have to take people somewhere else to be safe,” he told Kathimerini.

“At the moment we are looking for hotels and hospitals where we will take the patients.”