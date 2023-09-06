Authorities issue cellphone alerts to residents of Karditsa, Farsala

Authorities have issued cellphone alerts to residents of Karditsa and Farsala in central Greece, advising them to remain indoors due to hazardous weather conditions.

The Fire Brigade’s Operations Center received 1,196 calls from Tuesday morning until Wednesday at 6 a.m. for assistance with tasks such as water pumping, tree removal, and evacuating people to safety.

According to the updated Emergency Bulletin for Dangerous Weather Phenomena issued on Wednesday by the National Meteorological Service (EMY), severe weather conditions, including heavy rainfall, storms, frequent lightning, strong winds in the Aegean region, and lower temperatures, are expected to persist until Thursday.

More specifically, Wednesday’s forecast includes showers and rainstorms with easterly winds reaching up to 7 on the Beaufort scale. Rainstorms are anticipated in the northern parts of the country, with temperatures ranging from 18°C to 28°C.

Western regions are expected to experience clouds, rain, and thunderstorms until the afternoon, with temperatures between 18°C and 28°C. Eastern parts will see storms with temperatures ranging from 18°C to 28°C.

The Aegean islands and Crete will witness clouds and showers, with temperatures ranging from 23°C to 31°C.

Athens is expected to experience rain and rainstorms with temperatures between 22°C and 28°C, while Thessaloniki will see heavy rainfall and temperatures ranging from 18°C to 26°C. [AMNA]