NEWS

Section of Athens-Thessaloniki motorway closed due to flooding

Section of Athens-Thessaloniki motorway closed due to flooding
[InTime News]

All traffic on the Athens-Thessaloniki motorway from Nikea in Larissa to the border with Magnesia regional unit has been suspended due to flooding on the highway.

Thessaly regional police directorate ordered the road to be closed in both directions between the two points.

While some diversions are in place, traffic bans are in place on a number of roads in the region, including throughout the municipalities of Farsala and Killeler, most of Trikala and Karditsa regional units, Volos city and Pelion.

Weather Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Motorists should only fill up after sunset, Environment Ministry says
NEWS

Motorists should only fill up after sunset, Environment Ministry says

Strong winds keeping ferries tied up at port
NEWS

Strong winds keeping ferries tied up at port

Authorities justify closure of highways during snowstorm
NEWS

Authorities justify closure of highways during snowstorm

Traffic restored on national highway, Attiki Odos
NEWS

Traffic restored on national highway, Attiki Odos

Cold front brings snow to Athens
BARBARA

Cold front brings snow to Athens

Snowstorm to affect transport, other public services Monday
NEWS

Snowstorm to affect transport, other public services Monday