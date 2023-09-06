Section of Athens-Thessaloniki motorway closed due to flooding

All traffic on the Athens-Thessaloniki motorway from Nikea in Larissa to the border with Magnesia regional unit has been suspended due to flooding on the highway.

Thessaly regional police directorate ordered the road to be closed in both directions between the two points.

While some diversions are in place, traffic bans are in place on a number of roads in the region, including throughout the municipalities of Farsala and Killeler, most of Trikala and Karditsa regional units, Volos city and Pelion.