Flooding in Athens as Storm Daniel reaches capital

Flooding has been reported on a number of streets in Athens as Storm Daniel, which has caused havoc in many parts of the country for the past three days, reached the capital.

The rainfall began in the morning but by 4 p.m., the situation had deteriorated in many areas, with heavy downpours and intense lightening in the capital and Piraeus.

Petrou Ralli, Hamosternas and Vasilissis Sofias are among the major city thoroughfares that are flooded.

There is also flooding on Poseidonos Avenue towards Glyfada from Syngrou Avenue.

A section of Konstantinou Karamanli Avenue, near the Asklipieiou hospital in Voula, has been closed to traffic due to flooding.

Services on Line 1 (Green) of the Athens metro have been disrupted due to flooding on the tracks, with trains only running between Piraeus and Tavros and Omonia and Kifisia, meaning Petralona, Monastiraki and Thissio stations are closed.

Evangelismos station (Line 3) was also closed due to the inflow of water from the entrances.