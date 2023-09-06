NEWS

Woman found dead amid severe rainstorm in Pelion

Firefighters with a rubber dinghy evacuee people and dogs from a flooded building in Larissa, central Greece, Wednesday. [AP]

A woman was found dead near Paltsi, on the southeastern coast of Pelion in Magnisia, which was severely affected by the storm Daniel.

The 87-year-old woman had been reported missing for several hours.

She was discovered amidst a stack of wood. Eight firefighters were engaged in the operation to recover her body.

On Tuesday, a man was killed in the area of Agios Georgios in Volos when a wall buckled and fell on him.

According to state broadcaster ERT, there are reports of three more missing individuals.

Weather Death

