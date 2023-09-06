NEWS

West Nile virus claims two more lives, raising toll to 13

Two more people have died after being infected with West Nile virus, bringing the number of deaths to 13, as 11 new cases were recorded in the last week, according to the weekly epidemiological surveillance report by the National Public Health Organization (EODY).

A total of 100 cases of West Nile infection in Greece have been diagnosed and investigated since the beginning of the 2023 season until September 5. Of these cases, 82 involved complications to the central nervous system. The people that died were all over 64 years.

Cases have been recorded in the regions of Karditsa, Larissa, Trikala, Imathia, Thessaloniki, Pella, Pieria, Kilkis, Serres, Halkidiki, Kavala, Drama, Rodopi, Xanthi, Kastoria and Arta.

The occurrence of cases of West Nile virus on an almost annual basis over the last decade suggests that the virus has established itself in Greece, as in other European countries. 

