Missing woman found dead on Crete

Members of the emergency services located the body of a woman at sea on Sunday that had gone missing the day before during severe flooding in the coastal town of Agia Pelagia on the island of Crete. She was a passenger in the same car as the 50-year-old man who died on Saturday.

The Hellenic Coast Guard, divers, drones, as well as members of the Fire Service’s Special Disaster Management Unit (EMAK) had all been looking for the woman, who was believed to have been swept to sea. However, their searches were hampered by the many items that had been carried by the torrential floods.