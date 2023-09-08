NEWS

Larissa on high alert as Pinios River flooding looms

A firefighter carries a child through a flooded area in Larissa on Friday, where the Pinios River overflowed due to torrential rains. [Reuters]

The city of Larissa in central Greece, particularly the districts adjacent to the Pinios River, is on high alert this Friday due to the looming threat of flooding.

Firefighters are currently engaged in evacuating residents from these areas, as the water level has reached a dangerously high point, resulting in numerous homes already being inundated.

Additionally, the villages of Falani, Dasohori, and Koulouri are also being evacuated as a precautionary measure.

In the early hours of Friday, a warning message was sent to the residents of Farkadona, Klokoto, Georganades, and Petroporos, advising them to relocate due to the potential overflow of the Pinios River. [AMNA]

An elderly couple peers out from their partially flooded house in Larissa Friday as the Pinios River overflowed following torrential rains. [Reuters]

 

