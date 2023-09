The death toll from Storm Daniel has risen to seven with the discovery of a dead man in the city of Volos in central Greece.

The 69-year-old individual, whose identity has not been disclosed by authorities, had been reported missing since Thursday evening.

Volunteers from the Special Forces Club of Magnesia located his body, which was subsequently recovered by a coast guard vessel in the Anavros area. The body was then transported to Achillopouleio Hospital in the city.