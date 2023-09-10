PM to visit areas affected by natural disasters, 12 dead from floods

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to visit the flood-stricken area of Thessaly on Sunday afternoon.

At 19:00 he will make statements from the Operations Coordination Center, which will be followed by announcements on support measures for those affected.

Daniel storm death toll rises to 12 after the body of a 58-year-old man was located by a drone in the area of Karditsa on Sunday. The man had been missing since Wednesday.

On Saturday, the body of a missing 77-year-old man was found in the Aegean Sea. The number of missing increased to five, but there could be more.

On Monday, the PM will continue with a visit to Evros and the national park of Dadia in northeastern Greece, which was heavily affected by the wildfires in the last three weeks.

A government spokesperson said municipal elections will go on as scheduled on October 8.