Storm Daniel rescues continue, says government spokesperson

Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis in a press briefing on Monday said that “the security forces and military are continuing their efforts for the rescue and support operation in the areas hit by storm Daniel.”

He noted that there have been more than 4,506 rescues and citizen evacuations so far, who have been transferred to a safe place. Of these, 774 were carried out using aerial means. “Humanitarian aid, water, medicines are sent to the flood-stricken either by boat or using drones and helicopters,” he said. He added that transfers of the very elderly and people needing medical attention continue since the early hours of Monday.

He expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, noting that 15 people had died and another two were missing. He underlined the need for all to follow the Health Ministry’s instructions in managing the situation after the floods, pointing out that all the flood water is potentially contaminated as it may contain refuse that has been swept away by the floods or even dead animals. [AMNA]