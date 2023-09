Two more bodies were found in Karditsa on Sunday, raising the death toll from the floods in central Greece to 14. Three individuals are still missing.

The bodies of the missing 88-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man were found in the village of Metamorfosis in Karditsa, Thessaly.

Earlier on Sunday, the body of a 58-year-old man, who was missing since Wednesday, was located by a drone in a nearby area.