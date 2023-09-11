NEWS

Storm Daniel strikes Libya

Storm Daniel strikes Libya
[Libyan Observer/Τwitter]

Storm Daniel has also hit Libya, Greece’s southern neighbor. At least 150 people have been killed in the eastern Libyan city of Derna over the last two days and the death toll is expected to rise to 250, the head of the Red Crescent in Benghazi said on Monday.

Heavy floods washed away vehicles, footage broadcast by eastern Libya’s Almostkbal TV showed. The channel also posted pictures of a collapsed road between Sousse and Shahat, home to the Greek-founded and UNESCO-listed archaeological site Cyrene.

The United Nations in Libya said it was following the storm closely and would “provide urgent relief assistance in support of response efforts at local and national levels.”

In Greece, Storm Daniel’s death toll has risen to 15, while two people are still missing. Rescue missions continue in the flood-stricken Thessaly in central Greece. [Reuters/Kathimerini]

natural disasters storm

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Waters receding but still at high levels in Pineios river
NEWS

Waters receding but still at high levels in Pineios river

Schinas: Restoring flooded regions is ‘a big European challenge’ 
NEWS

Schinas: Restoring flooded regions is ‘a big European challenge’ 

Death toll from floods in Greece climb to 15
NEWS

Death toll from floods in Greece climb to 15

Storm Daniel described as ‘once-in-a-millenium’
NEWS

Storm Daniel described as ‘once-in-a-millenium’

Residents of flooded regions fear looters
NEWS

Residents of flooded regions fear looters

Thirty-five more settlements told to be on alert due to flooding
NEWS

Thirty-five more settlements told to be on alert due to flooding