Storm Daniel strikes Libya

Storm Daniel has also hit Libya, Greece’s southern neighbor. At least 150 people have been killed in the eastern Libyan city of Derna over the last two days and the death toll is expected to rise to 250, the head of the Red Crescent in Benghazi said on Monday.

Heavy floods washed away vehicles, footage broadcast by eastern Libya’s Almostkbal TV showed. The channel also posted pictures of a collapsed road between Sousse and Shahat, home to the Greek-founded and UNESCO-listed archaeological site Cyrene.

The United Nations in Libya said it was following the storm closely and would “provide urgent relief assistance in support of response efforts at local and national levels.”

In Greece, Storm Daniel’s death toll has risen to 15, while two people are still missing. Rescue missions continue in the flood-stricken Thessaly in central Greece. [Reuters/Kathimerini]