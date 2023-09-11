NEWS

Seven arrests after riots in Larissa

[larissanet.gr]

Riots took place outside the Municipality of Thessaly building in Larissa on Sunday afternoon, leading to the arrest of seven individuals, while another 19 were taken into custody. The motive behind the riots was the Greek Prime Minister’s presence in Larissa, who was visiting the flood-stricken area.

The police announced that the protesters attacked the police officers with smoke bombs and other heavy objects, injuring six officers who were transferred to the hospital.

The Greek police took 26 individuals into custody, from which seven were arrested. Two identified individuals are wanted by the police.

Protest Police

