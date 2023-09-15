Folli Follie trial finally resumes after much delay

The trial of the jewelry maker Folli Follie finally began on Thursday after a long break, due to the prolonged absence of lawyers and after a postponement. With former shareholders and executives as the main defendants, it will resume on September 27 with frequent court hearings in order to make up for lost time.

The main defendants in the trial, which began in early 2022, are Folli Follie founder Dimitris Koutsolioutsos and his son Georgios. Along with other defendants, they are charged with falsifying balance sheets and financial offenses and forming a criminal organization.

The damage caused amounts, according to the indictment, to 413 million euros.

The highly controversial case has occupied judicial and auditing authorities since 2015, and the decision to refer the case to trial was issued in 2021. In the meantime, the temporarily detained former major shareholders were released from prison.