Police in Thessaloniki have arrested two men, aged 19 and 25 years old, who ordered cannabis through an app.

The processed cannabis, which weighed 100 grams, was sent by post and when the 19-year-old went to collect it, he was arrested.

The other man had also attempted to retrieve the same parcel and was also arrested after a police search.

The men face charges of drug trafficking and are expected to appear before a prosecutor.