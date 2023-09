A very high turnout has been recorded so far in the elections for the selection of the new president of SYRIZA, the main opposition party.

In fact, according to Naftemporiki, 20% of voters are new members. Queues are formed at polling stations.

Anyone above the age of 15 who joined as a member of SYRIZA by September 16 or who registers as a party member on the spot on the day of the elections is eligible to vote.

Voting ends at 8 p.m. on Sunday.