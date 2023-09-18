Lenarcic offers condolences for deaths of Greek rescue team members

EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic expressed on Monday his condolences for the victims of the Greek rescue team who lost their lives while driving towards the flood-ravaged city of Derna, where they would join international humanitarian teams assisting in recovery efforts.

“My condolences to the families of the members of the Greek team who lost their lives in a road accident in Libya on Sunday. Our thoughts go to those who lost their loved ones and to other members of the mission who are injured and in critical condition,” Lenarcic said in a post on his official X (former Twitter) account.

Five members of the rescue team, three members of the Armed Forces and two civilians, were killed in a head-on collision with a car, according to the government. Greece’s Defense Ministry, in co-operation with Libya, was investigating the circumstances of the incident which remained unclear. A total of 14 Greeks were travelling to the area struck by storm Daniel where thousands of people were killed when two dams above Derna broke.

