NEWS

Lenarcic offers condolences for deaths of Greek rescue team members

Lenarcic offers condolences for deaths of Greek rescue team members

EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic expressed on Monday his condolences for the victims of the Greek rescue team who lost their lives while driving towards the flood-ravaged city of Derna, where they would join international humanitarian teams assisting in recovery efforts.

“My condolences to the families of the members of the Greek team who lost their lives in a road accident in Libya on Sunday. Our thoughts go to those who lost their loved ones and to other members of the mission who are injured and in critical condition,” Lenarcic said in a post on his official X (former Twitter) account. 

Five members of the rescue team, three members of the Armed Forces and two civilians, were killed in a head-on collision with a car, according to the government. Greece’s Defense Ministry, in co-operation with Libya, was investigating the circumstances of the incident which remained unclear. A total of 14 Greeks were travelling to the area struck by storm Daniel where thousands of people were killed when two dams above Derna broke. 

EU Death Libya

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
European Commission VP Schinas expresses its commitment to help where needed after the train tragedy
NEWS

European Commission VP Schinas expresses its commitment to help where needed after the train tragedy

DNA testing underway to identify Greek rescue team victims
NEWS

DNA testing underway to identify Greek rescue team victims

Still unclear how the fatal accident happened in Libya, says gov’t spokesman
NEWS

Still unclear how the fatal accident happened in Libya, says gov’t spokesman

PM: ‘Doubly painful’ to mourn rescuers who died while saving lives
NEWS

PM: ‘Doubly painful’ to mourn rescuers who died while saving lives

Five members of Greek rescue team killed in Libya, two missing
NEWS

Five members of Greek rescue team killed in Libya, two missing

Austrian couple missing since storm Daniel confirmed dead
NEWS

Austrian couple missing since storm Daniel confirmed dead