NEWS

Greek Cutlure Min meets Chinese counterpart at Beijing Culture Forum

Greek Cutlure Min meets Chinese counterpart at Beijing Culture Forum
[X/Ministry of Culture]

At the 2023 Beijing Culture Forum last week, Greece’s Deputy Minister of Culture Christos Dimas met with numerous cultural bodies from around the world.

Dimas met with his Chinese counterpart Du Jiang. The two confirmed the important ties of friendship between the two countries and discussed how cultural relations can be strengthened. 

The Deputy Minister also held a working meeting with the Egyptian Culture Minister Dr Nevine Youssef El Kelany. The discussion focused on bilateral cooperation between the two countries in matters of cultural events and exchanges.

Dimas made a series of contacts with people who hold an important position in Beijing’s cultural events, discussing opportunities for closer collaboration and cultural exchange. 

Culture China Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Sino-Turk plan for East Thrace N-plant
NEWS

Sino-Turk plan for East Thrace N-plant

Thessaloniki inks Climate Pact for zero emissions
NEWS

Thessaloniki inks Climate Pact for zero emissions

Greek shipper pleads guilty to smuggling Iranian crude oil and will pay $2.4 million fine
NEWS

Greek shipper pleads guilty to smuggling Iranian crude oil and will pay $2.4 million fine

Energy cooperation with Israel deepens
NEWS

Energy cooperation with Israel deepens

Athens not concerned by Turkish drillship mission
NEWS

Athens not concerned by Turkish drillship mission

Israel to build subsea electric cable with possible Europe link
NEWS

Israel to build subsea electric cable with possible Europe link