Greek Cutlure Min meets Chinese counterpart at Beijing Culture Forum

At the 2023 Beijing Culture Forum last week, Greece’s Deputy Minister of Culture Christos Dimas met with numerous cultural bodies from around the world.

Dimas met with his Chinese counterpart Du Jiang. The two confirmed the important ties of friendship between the two countries and discussed how cultural relations can be strengthened.

The Deputy Minister also held a working meeting with the Egyptian Culture Minister Dr Nevine Youssef El Kelany. The discussion focused on bilateral cooperation between the two countries in matters of cultural events and exchanges.

Dimas made a series of contacts with people who hold an important position in Beijing’s cultural events, discussing opportunities for closer collaboration and cultural exchange.