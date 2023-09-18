NEWS

Ten years since the murder of Pavlos Fyssas marked



The 10-year anniversary of the murder of anti-fascist rapper Pavlos Fyssas on Monday was marked with a large gathering in the Piraeus suburb of Keratsini, where the artist was stabbed to death by a member of neo-Nazi Golden Dawn. 

Fyssas, known as Killa P, was killed on September 18, 2013, by Giorgos Roupakias, following an altercation in a local cafeteria.

The murder of 34-year-old Fyssas prompted authorities to launch a crackdown on the Golden Dawn, whose entire leadership has been found guilty of running a criminal organization.

