Parents of Greek botulism victim seek probe in French hospital response

The parents of a Greek woman who died of botulism after eating infected sardines in the French city of Bordeaux are seeking answers as to why their daughter was not properly diagnosed, despite apparently being seen by doctors at two hospitals.

Maria Grypioti, 32, was among 12 people who had to be hospitalized – including her Irish husband, who was expected to be released from intensive care on Tuesday – after eating sardines that had been tinned in-house at the Tchin Tchin wine bar in Bordeaux, last week.

Her parents claim that she visited at least two hospitals after becoming ill – one in Bordeaux and the other in Paris, where she lived with her husband – and neither spotted that she was suffering from a serious case of toxin poisoning that could, perhaps, have been reversed with proper treatment.

According to the preliminary findings of an ongoing coroner’s investigation, the 32-year-old died in her Paris home of asphyxia, caused by paralysis of the diaphragm.

Her parents’ request for an investigation into the response from the hospitals follows another into the wine bar where the sardines were manufactured and served, state broadcaster ERT reported.