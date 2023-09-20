Athens-Corinth highway circulation to be affected by Spartathlon

Changes to the flow of traffic will be introduced on the Athens-Corinth national highway on Saturday to make way for the athletes taking part in the annual ultra race, Spartathlon.

Along most stretches of the highway connecting the town of Sparta in the Peloponnese to the Greek capital, a 1.5-meter lane will be reserved for runners on the right side of the road heading to Corinth.

The areas affected are between Athinon Avenue and the refineries, Elefsina Shipyards and Megara. Restrictions will be in place from at least 7 a.m. to 12 noon the latest.

A lane of 1.5 meters will also be reserved for runners on a section of the old Athens-Corinth national road, from the Elefsina Shipyards to the Megara junction, in both directions, from 07:30 to 13:30.

Trucks over 3.5 tons will be only allowed on the new Athens-Corinth national highway. [AMNA]