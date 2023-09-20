NEWS

Athens-Corinth highway circulation to be affected by Spartathlon

Athens-Corinth highway circulation to be affected by Spartathlon

Changes to the flow of traffic will be introduced on the Athens-Corinth national highway on Saturday to make way for the athletes taking part in the annual ultra race, Spartathlon.

Along most stretches of the highway connecting the town of Sparta in the Peloponnese to the Greek capital, a 1.5-meter lane will be reserved for runners on the right side of the road heading to Corinth.

The areas affected are between Athinon Avenue and the refineries, Elefsina Shipyards and Megara. Restrictions will be in place from at least 7 a.m. to 12 noon the latest. 

A lane of 1.5 meters will also be reserved for runners on a section of the old Athens-Corinth national road, from the Elefsina Shipyards to the Megara junction, in both directions, from 07:30 to 13:30.

Trucks over 3.5 tons will be only allowed on the new Athens-Corinth national highway. [AMNA]

Travel

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Stricter penalties for traffic violations in the works
NEWS

Stricter penalties for traffic violations in the works

Highway and railway still closed in Central Greece
NEWS

Highway and railway still closed in Central Greece

Seamen’s Federation announces strike on September 13
NEWS

Seamen’s Federation announces strike on September 13

Hellenic Railways releases useful new train app
NEWS

Hellenic Railways releases useful new train app

UK technical glitch disrupts flights from Greece, Israel, Portugal, Spain
NEWS

UK technical glitch disrupts flights from Greece, Israel, Portugal, Spain

Relatives of Helios tragedy victims pay respects at crash site
NEWS

Relatives of Helios tragedy victims pay respects at crash site