Stricter penalties for traffic violations in the works

As part of the effort to boost road safety in the Greek capital and its environs, the Citizen Protection Ministry is reportedly drafting a plan to deploy more traffic police and stricter enforcement of regulations and penalties for traffic code violations.

The plan includes the immediate return of 50 officers to the Traffic Police and other returns in the coming months, but also the utilization and strengthening of the logistical surveillance infrastructure, initially on main roads in Attica. Proposals are also being examined for tighter penalties for specific offenses, such as violations of traffic lights, stop signs, emergency lanes, the use of a mobile phone while driving, aggressive driving and double parking.

The removal of registration data and driving licenses will be graduated, depending on the seriousness of the offense and the possible recidivism of the offender, and will be multi-month, multi-year and finally definitive.