NEWS

Stricter penalties for traffic violations in the works

Stricter penalties for traffic violations in the works

As part of the effort to boost road safety in the Greek capital and its environs, the Citizen Protection Ministry is reportedly drafting a plan to deploy more traffic police and stricter enforcement of regulations and penalties for traffic code violations.

The plan includes the immediate return of 50 officers to the Traffic Police and other returns in the coming months, but also the utilization and strengthening of the logistical surveillance infrastructure, initially on main roads in Attica. Proposals are also being examined for tighter penalties for specific offenses, such as violations of traffic lights, stop signs, emergency lanes, the use of a mobile phone while driving, aggressive driving and double parking.

The removal of registration data and driving licenses will be graduated, depending on the seriousness of the offense and the possible recidivism of the offender, and will be multi-month, multi-year and finally definitive. 

Travel City Life

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Athens carving out greenery with two new large parks
NEWS

Athens carving out greenery with two new large parks

Ban on tables, chairs on central Panepistimiou Avenue
NEWS

Ban on tables, chairs on central Panepistimiou Avenue

Paving of Athens thoroughfares to end next week
NEWS

Paving of Athens thoroughfares to end next week

Court voids plan for Pedio tou Areos park in Athens
NEWS

Court voids plan for Pedio tou Areos park in Athens

Mayors protest building law
NEWS

Mayors protest building law

Downtown Athens traffic restrictions take summer break
NEWS

Downtown Athens traffic restrictions take summer break