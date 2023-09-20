NEWS

Commuters in for problems as more public transport workers join strike

Trolley bus workers in the Greek capital are joining Thursday’s strike in a decision that will compound commuters’ woes, which are already going to be considerable as a result of protest marches being planned in downtown Athens.

According to an announcement from their union on Wednesday, trolley buses will only run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, similar to regular buses, whose drivers are also walking off the job for the early morning and nighttime parts of their shifts.

Workers on the Athens metro, the tram and the Proastiakos suburban railway had not issued any announcements on Wednesday morning, though given the high level of participation in Thursday’s nationwide strike against the government’s planned labor law reforms, they too are expected to take some form of action.

Public transport in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, will also face upheavals as bus drivers will start their routes at 8 a.m. instead of 5 a.m. and then stop again at 9 p.m.

  

 

 

 

 

