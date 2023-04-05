NEWS

Buses, trolleys holding new work stoppage on Thursday

[InTime News]

Bus and trolley staff will hold a work stoppage on Thursday from 11:00 a.m to 4:00 p.m, the fifth day of such action, to demand safe and quality public transportation.

The last buses to carry out their schedules will leave depots as of 10:00 am in the morning. By 5:00 p.m. the same day, the schedules will operate as usual.

The continued protest action was announced jointly by the unions of the Athens Urban Transport Organization (OASA) and trolley (ILPAP) employees. More information on schedules is available on the telematics platform and on the information line 11185. [AMNA]

