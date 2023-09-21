PM to address UN assembly on Thursday

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will address the UN General Assembly in New York on Thursday, a day after meeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelined of the event.

He also met with NATO Secretary General Gens Stoltenberg with whom he discussed the latest developments in Ukraine and Greece’s continued support for the North Atlantic Alliance, as reflected most recently at the NATO Summit in Vilnius, as well as international and regional issues.