NEWS

PM to address UN assembly on Thursday

PM to address UN assembly on Thursday
[Intime News]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will address the UN General Assembly in New York on Thursday, a day after meeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelined of the event.

He also met with NATO Secretary General Gens Stoltenberg with whom he discussed the latest developments in Ukraine and Greece’s continued support for the North Atlantic Alliance, as reflected most recently at the NATO Summit in Vilnius, as well as international and regional issues.

Politics UN

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Former premier tests positive with Covid, will not attend PM’s speech
NEWS

Former premier tests positive with Covid, will not attend PM’s speech

Former party leader Konstantopoulos hospitalized due to Covid complications
NEWS

Former party leader Konstantopoulos hospitalized due to Covid complications

Achtsioglou: Kasselakis can’t beat Mitsotakis
NEWS

Achtsioglou: Kasselakis can’t beat Mitsotakis

Roadmap amid calm waters in the Aegean
NEWS

Roadmap amid calm waters in the Aegean

Three scenarios for European elections
NEWS

Three scenarios for European elections

Minister slams ‘absurdity’ of reactions against new IDs
NEWS

Minister slams ‘absurdity’ of reactions against new IDs