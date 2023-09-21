NEWS

Achtsioglou: Kasselakis can’t beat Mitsotakis

[Intime News]

A candidate for the leadership of the SYRIZA,  Effie Achtsioglou said that her rival and winner of the first round of elections, Stefanos Kasselakis, cannot defeat New Democracy leader and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis “because he has no plan and political experience.”

Speaking to the Kokkino 105.5 radio station, Achtsioglou said that the political proposals of her co-candidate, who is a newcomer on the Greek political scene, “has not been made clear.”

“For this reason, I asked for a debate, on friendly terms, so that the distinct political plans can be developed. Unfortunately, the proposal was not accepted by my co-candidate, although there is a big question mark as to his political plan, because he has not presented it,” said Achtsioglou, a former labor minister in the previous SYRIZA government.

She also stressed that Kasselakis’ rhetoric “was limited to some slogans in the past, which are necessary in politics” but that this was not enough. “For example, when he says, ‘I will change everything,’ what does he mean?”

Former SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras resigned from his post after the leftist party’s resounding defeat in the general elections earlier this year. 

