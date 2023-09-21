Protest rallies in Athens against new employment bill concluded

The protest rallies organized on Thursday in downtown Athens against the Labor Ministry’s new employment bill were concluded and traffic in Athens has been restored.

The civil servants’ confederation, along with other labor unions, gathered at 10:30 a.m. at Klafthmonos square in the context of the 24-hour strike with the slogan “Their profit or our lives- Don’t pass the government’s anti-labor bill,” demanding the withdrawal of the bill. [AMNA]