Fire-damaged firms can suspend employees, ministry clarifies

Private companies whose premises were fully or partially destroyed in wildfires can suspend employment contracts with their employees while workplaces are being repaired, the Ministry of Labor and Social Security has said, noting that the suspensions cannot last more than three months.

Employees whose contracts have been suspended are entitled to extraordinary financial aid to the amount of 534 euros, the ministry added.

Businesses must submit a declaration every month to the ERGANI information system listing the employees whose contracts have been suspended.