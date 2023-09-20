Labor Minister’s office vandalized

Labor Minister Adonis Georgiadis’ political office was attacked on Wednesday after the announcement of the new employment bill.

The incident was revealed by the minister himself, who posted a photo of slogans spray painted on the entrance of the office’s building.

On the tweet, Georgiadis commented “Only shame on those who think that democratic dialogue takes place in such terms.”

Georgiadis has drafted a bill allowing a second job, provided that total daily employment does not exceed 13 hours. People who work a second job beyond their main, full-time occupation, will enjoy higher pensions when they retire.