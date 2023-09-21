Rail transport strike suspended

The Athens Urban Rail Transport STASY workers’ union announced the immediate resumption of Metro, Tram and Electric transport services on Thursday.

In particular, the union stated that “After the Administration of STASY appealed to court yesterday against our strike without evidence, it was forced to appeal again today with a new lawsuit.

Thus, following the decision of the court that tried today’s new lawsuit which was served to us now, we inform you that the 24-hour strike for today, Thursday, September 21, is suspended.”