NEWS

Launch ceremony for new Greek frigate on Oct 4

Launch ceremony for new Greek frigate on Oct 4
[AMNA/GEETHA]

The official launching ceremony of the first Greek frigate FDI Belharra, Kimon, is scheduled to take place on October 4. The Greek and French defense ministers, as well as the chief of the Naval Staff, will attend the ceremony at the shipyard in Lorient in northwestern France.

It is likely to be also attended by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and French President Emmanuel Macron, though this has yet to be confirmed.

The F-601 Kimon is the first Greek frigate to come out of Group Naval’s shipbuilding yard and the second ship since the start of the program.

This will be followed by the installation of the PSIM (Panoramic Sensors and Intelligence Module), the information processing and transit chamber and the Sea Fire, which is the first multi-mode digital radar that allows the detection and simultaneous management of dozens of targets in a 300-kilometer zone with 360-degree coverage.

