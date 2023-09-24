SYRIZA presidency elections between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday

The second round of elections for the main opposition party SYRIZA’s presidency commenced at 8 a.m. on Sunday. The voters, members of SYRIZA, will choose between former labor minister Effie Achtsioglou and newcomer Stefanos Kasselakis.

Kasselakis’ predominance in the first round with 44.91% (66,156 votes) against Achtsioglou’s 36.18% (53,292 votes), was considered a surprise causing reactions from top party officials who made harsh political statements against him.

The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in 538 polling stations throughout the country. SYRIZA party members who registered to the party before last Wednesday have the right to vote.

For overseas residents, voting will be held electronically via i-syriza from 12 a.m. (midnight Saturday to Sunday) until Sunday 8 p.m.

The final result is expected two hours after the polls close, revealing the new president of SYRIZA.