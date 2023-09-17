NEWS

Stefanos Kasselakis: for a modern patriotic governing left

Stefanos Kasselakis: for a modern patriotic governing left

Newcomer Stefanos Kasselakis, a SYRIZA presidential candidate, cast his vote at the Peristeri, Athens polling station on Sunday. 

Kasselakis declared that he was really moved “by the crowd today.” He said applauded the patience of those waiting in lines to vote. “The high turnout was unexpected but it is worth it because the country deserves to have a progressive government in place soon, a progressive government that puts people at the center and knows how to manage the future, the resources, and solve problems,” he said. “A modern patriotic governing left,” he continued, adding “that’s my vision, that’s what people seem to see and respond to.”

Kasselakis concluded his statement by saying: “Vote today, for whomever you want, but vote. And from tomorrow united we continue together to victory.”

Elections Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Euclid Tsakalotos: reliable unifying left
NEWS

Euclid Tsakalotos: reliable unifying left

Stefanos Tzoumakas: to re-stablish SYRIZA’s credibility
NEWS

Stefanos Tzoumakas: to re-stablish SYRIZA’s credibility

Efi Achtsioglou: SYRIZA will not settle for Mitsotakis’ survival plan
NEWS

Efi Achtsioglou: SYRIZA will not settle for Mitsotakis’ survival plan

High turnout at SYRIZA elections
NEWS

High turnout at SYRIZA elections

Five candidates vying for presidency of SYRIZA οn Sunday
NEWS

Five candidates vying for presidency of SYRIZA οn Sunday

SYRIZA presents election schedule for Sunday
NEWS

SYRIZA presents election schedule for Sunday