Stefanos Kasselakis: for a modern patriotic governing left

Newcomer Stefanos Kasselakis, a SYRIZA presidential candidate, cast his vote at the Peristeri, Athens polling station on Sunday.

Kasselakis declared that he was really moved “by the crowd today.” He said applauded the patience of those waiting in lines to vote. “The high turnout was unexpected but it is worth it because the country deserves to have a progressive government in place soon, a progressive government that puts people at the center and knows how to manage the future, the resources, and solve problems,” he said. “A modern patriotic governing left,” he continued, adding “that’s my vision, that’s what people seem to see and respond to.”

Kasselakis concluded his statement by saying: “Vote today, for whomever you want, but vote. And from tomorrow united we continue together to victory.”