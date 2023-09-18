NEWS

Final results for SYRIZA presidency confirmed

[InTime News]

The final results for the presidency of the main opposition party SYRIZA were confirmed on Monday. The second round will take place on Sunday with a runoff between newcomer Stefanos Kasselakis and former labor minister Effie Achtsioglou.

148.821 members of the party cast their vote last Sunday, with 147,821 valid ballots.

Kasselakis came first with 44.91% (66,156 votes), followed by Achtsioglou with 36.18% (53,292 votes).

Euclid Tsakalotos came third with 8.93% (13,156 votes), and Nikos Pappas came a close fourth with 8.68% (12,787 votes). Finally, Stefanos Tzoumakas earned 1.3% (1,917 votes). 

