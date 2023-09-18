Final results for SYRIZA presidency confirmed

The final results for the presidency of the main opposition party SYRIZA were confirmed on Monday. The second round will take place on Sunday with a runoff between newcomer Stefanos Kasselakis and former labor minister Effie Achtsioglou.

148.821 members of the party cast their vote last Sunday, with 147,821 valid ballots.

Kasselakis came first with 44.91% (66,156 votes), followed by Achtsioglou with 36.18% (53,292 votes).

Euclid Tsakalotos came third with 8.93% (13,156 votes), and Nikos Pappas came a close fourth with 8.68% (12,787 votes). Finally, Stefanos Tzoumakas earned 1.3% (1,917 votes).