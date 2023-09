A high turnout has been recorded so far in the second round of elections for the nomination of SYRIZA’s new president.

The polls opened at 8 a.m. and by 10.30 a.m., 26,000 citizens had voted, approximately 9,000 to 10,000 more than in the first round the previous Sunday.

The process is faster today, as voters, members of SYRIZA, the main opposition party, do not fill out census forms, while there are double tablets in the polling stations.