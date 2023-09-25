New SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis to meet Tsipras on Monday

Stefanos Kasselakis, the former Goldman Sachs associate and political novice who was elected as the leader of the leftist SYRIZA opposition on Sunday, will meet with his predecessor at the post, former prime minister Alexis Tsipras.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at Tsipras’ parliamentary office at 12 p.m., just before Kasselakis assumes his new duties at the party headquarters near Koumoundourou Square.

The former SYRIZA chief called Kasselakis to congratulate him on his victory in the inner-party elections on Sunday. Tsipras also had a conversation with Kasselakis’ defeated rival, Effie Achtsioglou, a lawyer and former labor minister.

“I am not a phenomenon; I am the voice of a society. I will never betray you. Tomorrow, the hard work begins. In wars, the first is foremost, and the second is nothing. However, among comrades, the first is first, and the second is also first,” Kasselakis said after his victory on Sunday.

As Kasselakis is not a legislator, it is probable that he will have to designate a party deputy to oversee the SYRIZA parliamentary group.