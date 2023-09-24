Nearly 130,000 have voted for SYRIZA leader so far; voting extended

Voting in the runoff for the leadership of the lefft-wing, main opposition SYRIZA party has been extended to 9 p.m. as nearly 130,000 have voted so far.

But there has been a dropoff in members lining up outside precincts since the afternoon.

The vote follows a week of tensions between the two candidates, 35-year-old Stefanos Kasselakis (44.91% in the first round) and 38-year-old Effie Achtsioglou (36.18%), with disagreements often getting personal.

Of the three eliminated candidates, Euclid Tsakalotos (8.92%), representing the most left-wing grouping within the party and veteran former socialist Stefanos Tzoumakas (1.28%) are backing Achtsioglou, while Nikos Pappas supports Kasselakis.

Outgoing leader Alexis Tsipras, who voted shortly after 5 p.m. declared that, whoever emerges as the winner, the party will remain unified and offer an alternative to ruling conservative New Democracy.

Kasselakis’ candidacy has rankled with the traditional party members, who cannot stomach the fact that he had no relationship with the party until he stood as a candidate on the country-wide list in the May and June election, far enough down the list that he had no chance of being elected MP. They accuse him of indulging in a sort of shallow, media-friendly, “post-politics” to attract voters. On the other hand, some Kasselakis supporters accuse Achtsioglou of undermining Tsipras’ leadership, a charge she has vehemently denied.

Electing a youthful leader will not be a first for SYRIZA: both candidates are older than Tsipras when he was elected in 2008, at the age of 34.

Despite the large turnout, the fact that there are just two candidates and that no new members can register today should facilitate counting; many precincts have also got more tablets to record the vote. Polls close at 8 p.m. but an extension could be given, as happened in the first round. Near-final results are expected at about midnight.

There are about 198,000 eligible voters; turnout in the first round was a little over 146,000.