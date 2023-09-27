ADAE members slated for replacement as vote on spy agency fine postponed

Changes are expected in the board of the Hellenic Authority for Communication Security and Privacy (ADAE) on Thursday, after Parliament President Konstantinos Tassoulas called for a meeting of the body that approves appointments in independent authorities.

Two members of ADAE are expected to be replaced and a third to be promoted to the position of vice president, according to sources.

Tassoulas sent an invitation to members of the opposition that participate in the Conference of Presidents which is expected to decide on members of other independent authorities as well.

The shake-up will take place just a day before a meeting of ADAE’s plenary that would vote on whether to slap a fine of 100,000 euros on intelligence agency EYP for refusing to cooperate with the independent authority on its investigation into the wiretapping scandal.

Kathimerini reported on 24 April that ADAE conducted at least four on-site inspections at the premises of EYP starting from September 2022. EYP refused to hand over the files requested, including the one concerning the surveillance of PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis.

ADEA’s board meeting was scheduled for Wednesday but was postponed until Friday due to the storm Elias.

The selection of ADAE’s members is made by unanimous decision of the Conference of Parliamentary Chairmen or by the increased majority of four fifths of its members.