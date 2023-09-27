NEWS

Spercheios River overflows in Fthiotida as new storm pounds region

Spercheios River overflows in Fthiotida as new storm pounds region
[tvstar.gr]

The region of Fthiotida in central Greece is on alert after Spercheios River burst its banks near the village of Frantzi, south of the city of Lamia, flooding adjacent agricultural lands.

Police has banned traffic on the road that leads to Lamia. At two other points, Spercheios is at the brink of overflowing and the residents in another nearby village, Komma, have been told to be ready to leave.

“We are on full alert in Fthiotida in the hope that we will avoid the worst,” the regional governor of central Greece, Fanis Spanos, said on Thursday. Earlier in the day he participated in a meeting that discussed the region’s action plan for Fthiotida.

Storm Weather

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Evia in most ‘unfavorable position’ with storm Elias, says expert
STORM ELIAS

Evia in most ‘unfavorable position’ with storm Elias, says expert

Storm Elias hits Attica and Central Greece
NEWS

Storm Elias hits Attica and Central Greece

Central Greece braces for onslaught of Storm Elias
NEWS

Central Greece braces for onslaught of Storm Elias

Plug pulled on water pumping station
NEWS

Plug pulled on water pumping station

Regulation for building outside zoning areas pulled
NEWS

Regulation for building outside zoning areas pulled

Storm Daniel strikes Libya
NEWS

Storm Daniel strikes Libya