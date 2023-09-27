Storm Elias hits Attica and Central Greece

Attica and a significant part of central Greece were battered by severe storms, intense lightning activity, and flooded streets early on Wednesday. The adverse weather system named Elias is sweeping across the region, causing concern that lingers until Thursday.

Authorities are strongly advising citizens to avoid unnecessary travel. Residents and officials in Sterea, Western Greece, and the Ionian Islands are on high alert. On Wednesday, schools in several municipalities in the Peloponnese, Fthiotida, and Thessaly will remain closed, and the state machinery is on heightened alert in these areas. However, schools in Attica will operate as usual.

More specifically, according to a special bulletin from the National Meteorological Service (EMY), central and southern mainland Greece (Thessaly, Sterea, and the Peloponnese), the Sporades, Evia, and western Crete can expect heavy rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday. Additionally, there will be intermittent periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms in the western Cyclades, the western and southern parts of Attica, and the northern Aegean.

The most substantial rainfall amounts are expected in the prefectures of Karditsa, the eastern and southern parts of Magnesia, Evrytania, Fthiotida, Fokida, Viotia, the Sporades, and northern Evia.

On Thursday, strong rains and thunderstorms are anticipated in specific areas until midday, particularly in the Sporades, Magnesia, Evia, Fthiotida, and Viotia.

The intensity of these weather phenomena will gradually decrease.

A message was sent to the residents of Attica via the emergency number 112 late on Tuesday, warning them about the possibility of heavy rainfall and local thunderstorms on Wednesday and urging them to avoid unnecessary travel.