Central Greece braces for onslaught of Storm Elias

More than 600 firefighters, EMAK rescue teams, army units and other state and local authority personnel have been put on standby as central Greece braces for the onslaught of a second major storm in less than a month, after Daniel razed homes, businesses, streets and bridges in early September, claiming 17 lives.

The army has “brought bulldozers and boats are on standby, so if an evacuation or rescue becomes necessary, it won’t take two days,” says Iasonas Didangelos, from Palama in Karditsa, where residents, like in other parts of central Greece, have been taking measures to protect themselves and their property.

Municipal and regional authorities have also been busy shoring up rivers and streams, as well as clearing away debris from Daniel clogging natural waterways.

Storm Elias, which made landfall on Monday, is expected to peak on Wednesday and start tapering off on Friday.