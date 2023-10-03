NEWS

Lesser offenders may be in line for community service

[Intime News]

A Justice Ministry draft bill will make serving prison sentences over three years mandatory and no longer able to be suspended or bought off by payment of a fine.

The bill introduces in Greece the concept of community service for misdemeanor offenders who are sentenced to more than one and less than three years. Those sentenced to between two and three years must serve a minimum of 30 days and six months and then opt for either a fine or community service. Sentences of up to a year are automatically suspended.

Sentences for felonies will get tougher, and are expected to increase by two to three years on average.

Those sentenced to life imprisonment can apply for parole after 20 years and those with multiple life sentences after 25 years.

The bill would also punish those who bring frivolous lawsuits with a fine or, in some cases, prosecution for defamation.

Crime Legislation

