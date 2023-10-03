NEWS

Two men arrested for alleged migrant trafficking 

Two men were arrested in northern Greece on Monday afternoon for attempting to illegally transport four migrants into the country. 

The two suspects, a motorcyclist acting as an escort to avoid police checks and the second, the driver of a car in which the four migrants were riding, were spotted near a village of the Evros border region.

They are expected to appear before a prosecutor in Alexandroupolis on Tuesday.

The arrest was made by police officers from the Feres border guard department.

