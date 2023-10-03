Two men arrested for alleged migrant trafficking 

Two men were arrested in northern Greece on Monday afternoon for attempting to illegally transport four migrants into the country.

The two suspects, a motorcyclist acting as an escort to avoid police checks and the second, the driver of a car in which the four migrants were riding, were spotted near a village of the Evros border region.

They are expected to appear before a prosecutor in Alexandroupolis on Tuesday.

The arrest was made by police officers from the Feres border guard department.