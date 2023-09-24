Kasselakis: Greece needs the unity of SYRIZA

Candidate for main opposition party SYRIZA’s leadership, Stefanos Kasselakis voted shortly after 12.30 p.m. on Sunday at the Nea Smyrni polling station.

“Thank you to everyone who has voted so far, we still have a long way to go. The ballot box in the morning was empty. Everything is judged today,” he said.

“Thousands of people are guarantors of the unity of SYRIZA, the modern ruling Left, which Greece needs. We are all moving forward together,” he underlined, while as he mentioned he was on his way to pick up his mother from the airport who was arriving from the US.

Kasselakis earlier on Sunday uploaded a tweet on X urging SYRIZA members to cast their vote on this final showdown.

Participation in the elections has exceeded expectations as the second round of elections seems to have a higher turnout thus far than last Sunday.

It is estimated that by 12 p.m. around 50,000 SYRIZA members had voted.